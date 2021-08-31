Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $62,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Deere & Company by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $4,101,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.71. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $207.77 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

