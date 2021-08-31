Short Interest in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expands By 39.3%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,800,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the July 29th total of 16,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EQT by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in EQT by 589.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 611,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 522,780 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in EQT by 112,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 52,680 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,123,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. EQT has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

