International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the July 29th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ICAGY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 307,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,732. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.38.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

