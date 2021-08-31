Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Increases By 42.5%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the July 29th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. 31,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

