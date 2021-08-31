Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Increases By 42.5%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the July 29th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. 31,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

