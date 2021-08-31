$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.39. The company had a trading volume of 584,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,592. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $113.06 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.60 and a 200 day moving average of $203.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

