Analysts Expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will report $18.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.68 million to $20.30 million. Capstone Green Energy posted sales of $14.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $76.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.99 million to $81.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $78.19 million to $111.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Capstone Green Energy stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. 61,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,041. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

