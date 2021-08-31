BlackHat Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002481 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $285,999.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

