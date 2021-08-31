Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $77.50. 34,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,524. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $585.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $72.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

