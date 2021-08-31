Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $73,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,568. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $103.63. The firm has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

