CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.430-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.100 EPS.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,262,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.37.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,334 shares of company stock valued at $75,926,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

