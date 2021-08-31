Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $128,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $735.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,461,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,896,705. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $669.24. The stock has a market cap of $728.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.