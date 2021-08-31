Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,030 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,770,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,110. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 135.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,050 shares of company stock worth $18,107,216 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

