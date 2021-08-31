$599.36 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report $599.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $734.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $87.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 585.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,170,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. 266,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

