$9.53 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report sales of $9.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.70 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $2.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 349.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $16.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $22.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.82 million, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15).

A number of analysts recently commented on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th.

SLGL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 18,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,538. The company has a market cap of $200.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.38. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.