Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report $600,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $4.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RESN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resonant by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 453,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Resonant by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,273 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Resonant by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Resonant by 1,153.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 772,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,779. The company has a market capitalization of $173.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.18. Resonant has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.