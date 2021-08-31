Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Oracle Co. Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLCF remained flat at $$89.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.81. Oracle Co. Japan has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $89.81.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

