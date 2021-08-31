Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,700 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the July 29th total of 1,646,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.7 days.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NPIFF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.03. 9,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $41.06.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.
