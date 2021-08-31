Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,700 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the July 29th total of 1,646,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NPIFF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.03. 9,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.959 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

