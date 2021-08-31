Sei Investments Co. Sells 78,537 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,537 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $100,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.95. 12,334,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,954,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average is $155.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.