Paycor HCM (PYCR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR):

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

PYCR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. 419,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,703. Paycor HCM Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

