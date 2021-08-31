Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 49,962 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 49,962 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 100.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 25.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 75.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.74. 7,544,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

