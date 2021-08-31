Kin Hits Market Capitalization of $209.32 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Kin has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a market cap of $209.32 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00073070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00102948 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.