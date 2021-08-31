Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce sales of $5.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.76 billion and the highest is $5.93 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. 7,934,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,308,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

