$5.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce $5.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.24 billion and the lowest is $5.12 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $23.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.69 billion to $23.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $23.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,727,000 after purchasing an additional 204,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,807,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,611,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

