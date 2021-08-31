Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 156,540 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,540 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $72.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,854. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

