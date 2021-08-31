Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 12-Month Low at $174.05

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $174.05 and last traded at $183.45, with a volume of 470078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

