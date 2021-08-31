Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 34.6% in August

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 29th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 65,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 206,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

