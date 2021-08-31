Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.61

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.61 and last traded at $70.56, with a volume of 32379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPSGY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The company has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

