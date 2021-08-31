Short Interest in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Rises By 31.5%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AENZ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AENZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. Aenza S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

