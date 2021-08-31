ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the July 29th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ASE Technology stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,182,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,871. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3017 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 27,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740,760 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,552 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $21,277,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,557 shares during the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

