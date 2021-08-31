Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 93,420 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.00. 18,401,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,420,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.