Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires 45,000 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 250.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,060,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $416.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

