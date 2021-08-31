Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. American Water Works reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $182.25. 918,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $185.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,868,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

