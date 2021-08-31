Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to report sales of $826.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $942.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $688.00 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $399.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.03.

NYSE:H traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.59. 247,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $80.10. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,064 shares of company stock worth $26,177,893 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

