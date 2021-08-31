Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $586.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. 9,613,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,009,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.38.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

