Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,199 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after buying an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after buying an additional 632,417 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7,784.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 364,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 360,332 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

KEYS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.38. 956,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,647. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $180.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

