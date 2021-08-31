PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,822 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of AbbVie worth $579,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in AbbVie by 291.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $120.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,487. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.40. The company has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

