Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $660.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report sales of $660.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $663.60 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $599.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,983 shares of company stock valued at $256,762. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.67. The company had a trading volume of 130,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

