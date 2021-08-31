Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the July 29th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 639,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,618,000 after buying an additional 534,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after buying an additional 492,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.76. 615,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.32. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

