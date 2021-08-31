Sei Investments Co. Sells 169,537 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 169,537 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $95,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 51.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.08. The company had a trading volume of 574,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,679. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $196.19 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

