iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 9.3% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned approximately 3.37% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $177,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,051,000 after buying an additional 3,887,636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,184,000 after acquiring an additional 721,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,376,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,563,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,776,000.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.79. 8,704,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,835. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $108.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

