Short Interest in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Decreases By 28.7%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the July 29th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PCSA stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $101.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.31. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO David Young purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,650 in the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $115,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $136,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $143,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.