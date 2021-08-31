Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Drops By 29.1%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VPV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,016. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.