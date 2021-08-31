Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Drops By 29.1%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VPV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,016. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPV. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 250,132 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $5,106,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 417.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 205,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 112,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

