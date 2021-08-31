Brokerages Set Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Target Price at $20.33

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

CD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,875,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.83.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.