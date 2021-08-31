The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other The Joint news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,690 shares of company stock worth $32,659,169 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JYNT traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

