Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,311 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,673 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $117,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,664,000 after acquiring an additional 106,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after buying an additional 47,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $14.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.17. 1,273,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,916. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.79 and a 200 day moving average of $344.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.