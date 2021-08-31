Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,293,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.68% of Fortive worth $159,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fortive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.87. 1,818,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,172. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

