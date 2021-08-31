94,394 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Bbva USA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 178,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,963,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

