PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.26 Billion Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,334,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,494 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,259,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.35. The stock had a trading volume of 230,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,229. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $348.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day moving average is $135.32.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.