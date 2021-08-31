Sei Investments Co. Has $257.11 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,656 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Lowe’s Companies worth $257,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $5,130,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.89. 4,847,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,760. The stock has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

