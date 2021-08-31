Sei Investments Co. Has $360.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,809,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944,834 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $360,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.75. 6,584,466 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72.

